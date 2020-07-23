Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,243 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,012,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.10. 142,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,557,640. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.16. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

