Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 317 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.31.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.35. 25,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.51 and its 200-day moving average is $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.