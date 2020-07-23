Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 325 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,740,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,295,000 after buying an additional 1,318,800 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of CL traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

