Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 365 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $414.00. 42,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.