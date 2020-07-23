Transform Wealth LLC Buys 22,218 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,380,000 after buying an additional 11,535,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $62,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,767,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,828,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,667 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,429.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,272 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 5,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,121. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65.

