Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.24. 55,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,425. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

