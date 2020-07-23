Transform Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.90. 53,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.03. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

