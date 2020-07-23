Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.60. 7,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.