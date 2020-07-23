Transform Wealth LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129,671 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $289,425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,803,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $160,969,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $127,262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.79. The stock had a trading volume of 44,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,751. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $222.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

