Transform Wealth LLC Has $15.22 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 509.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $15,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,825,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

