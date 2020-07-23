Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after buying an additional 329,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,649 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $30.39. 300,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,135. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

