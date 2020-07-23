Transform Wealth LLC Has $6.31 Million Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,857 shares during the quarter. Vistra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,199.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 135,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,610. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

