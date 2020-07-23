Transform Wealth LLC Has $897,000 Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 38,602 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 107,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,087. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.