Transform Wealth LLC Increases Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.63. 120,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,695. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

