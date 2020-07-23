Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 326.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 92,769 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,812. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

