Transform Wealth LLC Invests $5.45 Million in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $203.16. The company had a trading volume of 206,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

