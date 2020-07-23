Transform Wealth LLC Makes New $16.09 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 573,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June makes up approximately 2.8% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth about $2,298,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $51,426,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

PJUN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.65. 1,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,993. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.