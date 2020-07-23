Transform Wealth LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $82,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $97,260,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5,674.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 282,268 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $19,989,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 248,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR traded up $12.58 on Thursday, reaching $159.47. 87,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

