Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Anthem by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anthem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,710,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,661,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $774,815,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.48. 34,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.44. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.31.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

