Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 38,065 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.69. 666,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,393,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

