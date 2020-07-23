Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 694 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,046 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 838,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,943,941. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

