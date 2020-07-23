Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $4,041,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $255.64. The company had a trading volume of 39,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,792. The firm has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $269.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.