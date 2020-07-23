Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,690,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,228,000 after acquiring an additional 536,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,135 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 994,366 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,543,000 after buying an additional 83,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,612,000 after buying an additional 439,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.82. 1,455,932 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.