Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,134 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,823 shares of company stock valued at $38,152,284. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,309. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $291.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

