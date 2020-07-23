Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,829 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.66. 176,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.81. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

