Transform Wealth LLC Sells 15,950 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $47.01. 144,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,889. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

