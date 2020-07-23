Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 71,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

