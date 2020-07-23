Transform Wealth LLC Sells 18,966 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,966 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

IYW stock traded down $8.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.05. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $286.93.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

