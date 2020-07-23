Transform Wealth LLC Sells 2,488 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

BP traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.17. 797,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,842,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.