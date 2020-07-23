Transform Wealth LLC Sells 3,297 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,574,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,595 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.51. 74,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,001. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

