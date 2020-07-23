Transform Wealth LLC Sells 6,284 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $128.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,637,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $137.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

