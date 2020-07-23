Transform Wealth LLC Sells 887 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,638,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Best Buy by 65.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,308 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,359 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $115,133,000 after purchasing an additional 807,879 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $38,712,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072,697 shares of company stock worth $89,578,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,588. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

