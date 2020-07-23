Transform Wealth LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 152,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,663,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.05. 296,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,407,882. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.