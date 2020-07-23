Transform Wealth LLC Takes $3.86 Million Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Westrock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Westrock by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,935 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Westrock by 40.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 153,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 69,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,732. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.49. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

