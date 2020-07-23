Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $949,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Eaton by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Eaton by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $93.67. 50,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

