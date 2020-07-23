Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $78.93. 130,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,540,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.