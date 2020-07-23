Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Holdings Raised by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Tristate Capital comprises about 2.2% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 26.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 153,364 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 645,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 385,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 578,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 46,698 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director James J. Dolan purchased 9,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,173 shares of company stock valued at $296,413 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,198. The stock has a market cap of $404.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

