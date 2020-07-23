Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $650.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.21. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 20,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Anderson bought 32,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $752,320.00. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

