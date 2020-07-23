TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Tops $0.0047

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $414,860.14 and approximately $5,036.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00727332 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00911931 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000869 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005093 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.