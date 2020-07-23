U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Shares Gap Up to $7.83

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $7.83. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 43,910 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 14.68%.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.