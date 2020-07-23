UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,928 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 944.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 109,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,497. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

