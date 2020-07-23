UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter.

NYSE UBS opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

