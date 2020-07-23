Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Holdings Cut by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unilever by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 824,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 463,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 50,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

