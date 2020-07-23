Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Stake Trimmed by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unilever by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of UL stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.99. 50,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,863. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

