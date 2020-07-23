Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lowered by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,608,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after acquiring an additional 60,568 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 98,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

