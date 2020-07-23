United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,271. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,210 shares of company stock worth $28,840,232. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.