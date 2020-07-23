US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165,847 shares during the quarter. US Concrete accounts for about 2.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 2.44% of US Concrete worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete in the first quarter valued at $786,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of US Concrete by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

USCR traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,993. US Concrete Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $434.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.56. US Concrete had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

