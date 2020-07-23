VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Raised by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,824,000 after buying an additional 9,645,959 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $133,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,449,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,194,188. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

