Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 5.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 384.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.46. 2,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,812. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $219.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.94.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

