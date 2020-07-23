Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $215.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

